Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$10.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HBM opened at C$4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.31. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.26.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$511.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.