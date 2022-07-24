IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,343 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,802,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $460,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

