IAG Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PZA. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 151,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.