IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,907,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,643 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,842,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,594,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 473.6% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 151,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 838,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,687,000 after acquiring an additional 135,929 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

SPMD opened at $41.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52.

