IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $780,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $44.83.

