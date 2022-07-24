IAG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $99.02 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

