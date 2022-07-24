IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 161,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 44,832 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

