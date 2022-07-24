IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,086,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $393.51 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

