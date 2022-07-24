iEthereum Tops One Day Volume of $551.00 (IETH)

iEthereum (IETH) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. iEthereum has a market capitalization of $875,128.22 and approximately $551.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iEthereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iEthereum has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iEthereum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,716.67 or 1.00000513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About iEthereum

iEthereum (CRYPTO:IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade.

Buying and Selling iEthereum

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.