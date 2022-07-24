IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $218,176.98 and approximately $15,495.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,748.14 or 0.99948524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars.

