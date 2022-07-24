Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $191.56 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.97.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.42.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

