ImageCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $873.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $13,888.20 and $873.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,894,596 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community's support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. "

