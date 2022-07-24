Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Holdings Boosted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

