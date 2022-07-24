Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,333.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $90,393.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,185 shares of company stock worth $233,603 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

