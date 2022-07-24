Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases £147.45 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Susan Davy bought 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 983 ($11.75) per share, for a total transaction of £147.45 ($176.27).
Pennon Group Stock Up 1.9 %
PNN opened at GBX 985 ($11.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,700.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,016.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,045.41. Pennon Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 932.81 ($11.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335 ($15.96).
Pennon Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 26.83 ($0.32) dividend. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 683.20%.
Pennon Group Company Profile
Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.
