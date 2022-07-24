Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases £147.45 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Susan Davy bought 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 983 ($11.75) per share, for a total transaction of £147.45 ($176.27).

Pennon Group Stock Up 1.9 %

PNN opened at GBX 985 ($11.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,700.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,016.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,045.41. Pennon Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 932.81 ($11.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335 ($15.96).

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 26.83 ($0.32) dividend. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 683.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pennon Group Company Profile

PNN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.55) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.54) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,070 ($12.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($13.87) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.39) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,134.29 ($13.56).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

