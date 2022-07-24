Insider Buying: Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Major Shareholder Buys $400,000.00 in Stock

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter Coates bought 500,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,591,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,473,368. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Peter Coates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Peter Coates bought 9,082 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $8,446.26.

On Thursday, June 16th, Peter Coates bought 247,024 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $202,559.68.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Peter Coates bought 63,534 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $40,026.42.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Peter Coates purchased 200,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

TRKA opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group ( NASDAQ:TRKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRKA. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,583,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

