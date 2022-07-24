Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,170,760.64 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $2,170,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,454,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,345,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,665 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $718,410.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,581 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $848,312.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 40 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

CorVel Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $154.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.70. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

