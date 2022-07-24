Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells $75,932.52 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) insider Corrine Savill sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $75,932.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,469.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corrine Savill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $533,200.00.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 4.8 %

CGEM stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. On average, research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

