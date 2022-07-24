Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

