International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 191 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average is $89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

