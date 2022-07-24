International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 6,448 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,247. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

