International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after buying an additional 1,109,821 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

