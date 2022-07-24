International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $153.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

