International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $273.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.01. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

