International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $239.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.21 and a 200-day moving average of $253.22.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

