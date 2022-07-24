International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

MDT opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

