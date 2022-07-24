International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $974,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 351.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

