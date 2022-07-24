International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,330 First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 2.42% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDNI. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $171,000.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

