International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BSV opened at $77.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

