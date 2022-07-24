International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Cut by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Brightworth acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 281,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 37,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

NYSE IBM opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

