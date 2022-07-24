International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $128.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

