International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in International Paper by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $60.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

