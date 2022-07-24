inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

inTEST Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE INTT opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01. inTEST has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.