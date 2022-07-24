Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $211.85 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

