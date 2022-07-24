Inverse Finance (INV) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $12.07 million and $2.78 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for $128.75 or 0.00564588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00217125 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005034 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001171 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008789 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

