Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,684,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 179.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $301.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

