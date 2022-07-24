Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $301.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

