Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is Aew Capital Management L P’s 10th Largest Position

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,309,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,500 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up about 3.9% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.54% of Invitation Homes worth $132,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE INVH opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

