iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Raised by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.94 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

