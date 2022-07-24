iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 12.3% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 206,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 689.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS IEFA opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

