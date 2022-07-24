iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,815 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $43,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,788,000 after buying an additional 838,321 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,477,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,756,000 after acquiring an additional 491,276 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,953,000 after acquiring an additional 460,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,376,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,208,000 after acquiring an additional 287,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IEMG opened at $48.29 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91.

