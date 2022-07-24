iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,475,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 661.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 489,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,916,000 after acquiring an additional 425,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after acquiring an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,020,000 after acquiring an additional 272,481 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

