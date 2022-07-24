iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $103.36 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

