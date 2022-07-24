iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Position Reduced by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $55.52 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.