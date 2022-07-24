iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,643 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 899,328 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.18. 934,460 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45.

