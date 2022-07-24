iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Stock Position Raised by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 112,484 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 855,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 136,815 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 737,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 397,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IBDR stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.