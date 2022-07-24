iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.72. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

