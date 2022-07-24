iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 64,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $91.55.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.