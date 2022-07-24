iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,902 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

