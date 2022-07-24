iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,039,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $63.40. 18,771,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,168,510. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

